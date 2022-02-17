Chhattisgarh govt to open 32 Atmanand Hindi medium schools

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to open 32 Swami Atmanand Government Hindi Medium Schools for the academic year 2022-23 on the lines of the English medium ones, an official said on Thursday. As per an official statement, the state government plans to open at least one such Hindi medium school in each district similar to the Swami Atmanand Government English Medium Schools (SAGES).

The decision was taken in view of the demand raised by students of Hindi medium schools, parents and public representatives, it stated.

The state government had launched the SAGES scheme in November 2020, under which government Hindi medium schools were renovated and modernised into English medium schools.

So far, 171 English medium schools have been started in the state, which accommodate 74,000 students of English medium and 60,000 of Hindi medium. Schools under the SAGES scheme offer free and quality education to students belonging to the weaker sections of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)