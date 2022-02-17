Left Menu

Mumbai: 14-year-old boy commits suicide; police suspect gaming addiction

A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in central Mumbai allegedly over his addiction to gaming, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:44 IST
Mumbai: 14-year-old boy commits suicide; police suspect gaming addiction
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in central Mumbai allegedly over his addiction to gaming, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Bhoiwada area of central Mumbai on Sunday evening, when the boy's parents and younger sister were away, an official said.

The boy, who was good in his studies and cricket, had called his father before taking the extreme step, but the call had gone unanswered as the father was riding a motorcycle at the time, he said.

On returning home, the parents found that the door of the house had been locked from inside and on breaking down the door, they found him hanging from the loft, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered with Bhoiwada police station.

''The boy used to play games on mobile phone, but the parents so far have not complained about the gaming addiction. The police are probing this angle,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022