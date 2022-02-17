Left Menu

K'taka govt bans Hijab, saffron scarves in schools run by minority welfare department

Against this background, wearing saffron shawl, scarves, Hijab or any other religious flags is prohibited in the schools and colleges and Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools, which come under the minority welfare department, the order read.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:14 IST
K'taka govt bans Hijab, saffron scarves in schools run by minority welfare department
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered that the students studying in schools managed by the minority welfare department including the Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools in the state should not wear saffron scarves, Hijab or any religious flags. A circular issued by Major Manivannan P, secretary in the department of minority welfare, Hajj and Wakf Department, said the Karnataka High Court has in its interim order restrained all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. ''The above High Court order is applicable to residential schools, colleges, Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools coming under the minority welfare department. Against this background, wearing saffron shawl, scarves, Hijab or any other religious flags is prohibited in the schools and colleges and Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools, which come under the minority welfare department,'' the order read. The order comes amid simmering tension in the schools and colleges over minority girls with Burqa and Hijab being denied entry in the schools and colleges, following last week's High Court order. Meanwhile, cases were registered against nine people for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Shivamogga district authority under Section 144 of the CrPC. They had staged protest against the PU College authorities in the district headquarter town for not letting the Muslim girls with Burqa on the campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022