Odisha ready for 2nd phase of rural poll on Friday, mobilizes more force

Keeping in view the violence during the first phase of rural poll on Wednesday, the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha Thursday said all arrangements are in place for peaceful voting in the second phase on Friday.

SEC secretary R N sahu said of the total 20,436 booths across the state where polling will be held in the second phase, 3,065 of them have been identified as sensitive and special arrangements for maintaing law and order in them has been made.

He said as many as 240 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) have been deployed as against 225 platoons during the first phase of polling. Another 1,753 patrolling parties will be kept on the stand by to take immediate actions in case of any untoward incident.

Polling will be held in 1,514 panchayats in 68 blocks spread across all 30 districts in the state where 747 candidates will vie for 186 zilla parishad seats.

Total 62,10,938 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling, the SEC said.

Fifty people were injured and polling was disrupted in 25 booths during the first phase of polling on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)