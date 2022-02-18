Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2022

KIIT Ranked 251-300 Globally, Among Handful of Indian Varsities to Figure in the List BHUBANESWAR, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked in the cohort of 251-300 globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022. The best universities under the age of 50 years were announced on 16th February 2022 in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings. KIIT Deemed to be University has become the first-ever young university in Odisha to achieve 251-300 rank.

KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter the Young University Rankings 2022 of the Times Higher Education. The performance of KIIT, a young university of only 18 years, in this prestigious ranking is impressive.

The Young University Ranking puts the spotlight on the best Universities under 50 years old and utilizes 5 broad parameters of Teaching, Research, International Outlook and Industrial Output. Drawing on the same comprehensive performance indicators as the globally-recognized THE World University Rankings, the THE Young University Rankings celebrate the achievements of young institutions that have made a big impact on the world stage in years rather than centuries and are best placed to challenge the established elites.

Earlier, KIIT-DU had achieved an impressive position in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings also. Staff, students, management and well-wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top-level Universities in the world.

About Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. AchyutaSamanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

