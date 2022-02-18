Woxsen University Signs MoU with HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woxsen University officially signed the MoU with HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management for the jointly formed Centre of Excellence (CoE). The event took place at the Woxsen University campus on 16th February 2022. The centre which is formed to specifically drive advancements in the field of Entrepreneurship and Business Development will be headed by Dr. Raul Rordriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University and Dr. Stephan Stubner, Dean, HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany. The centre will be functional with immediate effect.

''Woxsen's Centre of Excellence has been established with a vision to provide leadership, best practices, research, training, and skill development to effectively cater to the evolving industry requirements. The Centre will also engage in high-quality research to contribute to the knowledge economy of the said domain,'' says Dr. Raul Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University.

Named the Centre of Excellence for Entrepreneurship and Business Development, it will act as a robust platform and one-stop resource centre to conduct influential and advanced research. The centre will deploy latest technology, requisite infrastructure, highly qualified research faculty and scholars for an effective output, provided by both the universities. The universities will extend complete assistance in terms of knowledge sharing, academic support, human resource, training, and industry liaisons.

Committed to their core, both Woxsen University & HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management will leverage this platform for the holistic development of their students of Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Ph.D levels. Along with providing research opportunities, CoE for Entrepreneurship and Business Development will offer vocational training, apprenticeship, and internship to students of the respective universities.

Towards building a strong nexus between academics and the industry, the centre has already laid plans for continuous engagements with avenues like seminar's, interactive sessions and live projects with leading corporates and successful Unicorns. The centre will also be backed by Woxsen's incubation centre – the Trade Tower a platform that supports budding start-ups and innovative solutions.

About building pivotal relationships between the two countries, governments, academics, and industry, Dr. Dominik K. Kanbach adds ''Strengthening the entrepreneurial spirit is a global task and I am happy that we bring researchers and founders in Germany and India closer together to build great businesses for future challenges.'' Instrumental in setting-up the CoE, he is Leader of the Strategic Entrepreneurship Research Group and Assistant Professor at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Germany.

