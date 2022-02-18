Tripura Bar Association election deferred

Tripura Bar Association (TBA) election was ''unanimously'' deferred for an indefinite period due to complaints about the electoral rolls, a senior advocate said on Friday.

The election to the 15-member TBA was scheduled on February 27. Ten advocates belonging to BJP's Legal Cell had lodged a complaint with Tripura Bar Council, alleging that the final voters' list was not published as per the guidelines.

Based on the complaints, Bar Council's chairman Ratan Dutta held a meeting with outgoing president Mrinal Kanti Biswas and secretary Kaushik Indu. Returning Officer Sandip Datta Chowdhury was also present in the meeting.

''A detailed discussion on the election process took place in the meeting. It was unanimously decided to defer the elections of Tripura Bar Association for an indefinite period due to complaints against the voters' list,'' Chowdhury said.

The outgoing committee has been asked to publish the draft electoral rolls afresh by the next 15 days, inviting claims and objections, he said.

''Once the final voters' list is prepared, it will have to be sent to Tripura Bar Council for final approval. The Bar Council has set a target of holding the elections 10 days after final approval of the electoral rolls,'' he said.

