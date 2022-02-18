Left Menu

Two students killed, several injured as school buses collide in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:58 IST
Two students killed, several injured as school buses collide in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students, a brother and a sister, were killed and several others injured severely after two school buses collide here, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (12) and his sister Maha (10), both students of GD Goenka Public school, they said.

While Sameer studied in Class 6, Maha was a Class 4 student. They were only two children of their parents.

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan visited the family of the victims to offer his condolences.

He also visited the hospitals in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar where the injured are admitted.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against Deepak Kumar, the bus driver of Rabindranath Public school, on the complaint of principal of GD Goenka Public school Sulekha Singh.

Kumar has been booked for negligence and rash driving and he has been taken into custody, they said.

The road accident took place on Thursday Hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects when the bodies of the deceased students reached their native Dadhedu village in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022