Himachal Pradesh CM admitted in AIIMS for 'routine checkup'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was admitted in New Delhi AIIMS for “routine check-up” on Friday, an official spokesman said. He was admitted for a checkup on the advice of the AIIMS doctors and he is “perfectly fine”, he said. Earlier in the day, Thakur had visited Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital for another routine check-up, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said. His report was found to be normal during his examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)