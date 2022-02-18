Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM admitted in AIIMS for 'routine checkup'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was admitted in New Delhi AIIMS for routine check-up on Friday, an official spokesman said. He was admitted for a checkup on the advice of the AIIMS doctors and he is perfectly fine, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM admitted in AIIMS for 'routine checkup'
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was admitted in New Delhi AIIMS for “routine check-up” on Friday, an official spokesman said. He was admitted for a checkup on the advice of the AIIMS doctors and he is “perfectly fine”, he said. Earlier in the day, Thakur had visited Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital for another routine check-up, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said. His report was found to be normal during his examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022