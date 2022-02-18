Punjab polls: Cong promises financial assistance to women, 1 lakh govt jobs

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for needy women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.

The party promised a hike in old-age pension and procurement of pulses, oilseed and corn at MSP besides free education and health services.

Addressing the media here, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if the party returns to power, they will end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

''It is our road map and agenda with which we can change the lives of the people of Punjab,'' said Sidhu speaking on his party's 13-point agenda.

Flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar, Harish Chaudhary and Rajiv Shukla, Sidhu said, ''This is an instrument for the resurrection of Punjab.'' Sidhu said the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

If the Congress returns to power, the first file which the CM will sign will be for giving one lakh jobs, Sidhu said.

The Punjab Congress chief also stressed on the elimination of the mafia in the state and said it could happen by creating government corporations for liquor sale and sand mining.

He also spoke about breaking the monopoly in the cable TV sector. The party promised to reduce cable TV charges from Rs 400 to Rs 200 per month per household.

The manifesto promised Rs 1,100 per month for needy women and eight free cooking gas cylinders every year.

''It is a historical decision to make womenfolk as partners and shareholders of the economy,'' said Sidhu, adding, ''We are strengthening our society by strengthening the homemakers.'' The party also promised to give ''pucca'' houses to the poor within six months of forming the government. This issue had earlier been raised by Channi.

The Congress also promised to raise the old-age pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,100 per month.

Stating that nobody had given any road map on the farming sector, Sidhu while referring to other promises in the manifesto, said, ''We will procure oilseed, pulses and corn at the minimum support price.'' He stressed that it will promote crop diversification, which was the need of the hour. The party also promised free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges and universities while SC scholarship will continue. There will be free health services for all in all government hospitals, said Sidhu, adding that the spending on the health sector will be hiked. The party promised Rs 5,000 for needy girls who pass Class 5, Rs 10,000 for those who clear Class 10 and Rs 20,000 and a computer for the girls who pass Class 12.

The party also promised a hike in wages for MGNREGA workers from 270 to Rs 350 and also an increase in man days from 100 to 150 days.

Sidhu also spoke about having an investment fund of Rs 1,000 core for startups and an interest-free loan of Rs 2 lakh for them.

He said cluster-based industries will be developed in the state.

Besides promising to end the ''Inspector Raj'', Sidhu said 170 government services will be made available online.

