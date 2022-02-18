Punjab polls: Cong promises financial assistance to women, 1 lakh govt jobs

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for needy women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.

The party also promised a hike in old-age pension, end of mafia raj in sand and liquor, procurement of pulses, oilseed and corn at minimum support price (MSP) besides free education and health services. Addressing the media here, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if the party returns to power, they will end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

''It is our road map and agenda with which we can change the lives of the people of Punjab,'' he said on his party's 13-point agenda, adding that it was inspired by the philosophy of Guru Nanak Derev and also reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar, Harish Chaudhary, Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Khera, Sidhu said, ''The party manifesto is an instrument for the resurrection of Punjab.'' If the Congress returns to power, the first file which the CM will sign will be for giving one lakh jobs, he promised. The party's 13-point agenda also covered the points of the 'Punjab Model' of Sidhu and also of Channi's. Both Sidhu and Chani were in contention for being the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in the assembly polls. The party recently announced Channi as the chief ministerial candidate.

The Punjab Congress chief also stressed on the elimination of the mafia in the state and said it could happen by creating government corporations for liquor sale and sand mining.

He also spoke about breaking the monopoly in the cable TV sector. The party promised to reduce cable TV charges from Rs 400 to Rs 200 per month per household. The manifesto, released on the day the poll campaign came to an end, promised Rs 1,100 per month for needy women and eight free cooking gas cylinders every year.

''It is a historical decision to make womenfolk as partners and shareholders of the economy,'' said Sidhu, adding, ''We are strengthening our society by strengthening the homemakers.'' The party also promised to give ''pucca'' houses to the poor within six months of forming the government. This issue had earlier been raised by Channi.

It also talked about raising the old-age pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,100 per month.

Stating that nobody had given any road map on the farming sector, Sidhu while referring to other promises in the manifesto, said, ''We will procure oilseed, pulses and corn at the minimum support price.'' He stressed that it will promote crop diversification, which was the need of the hour. The party also promised free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges and universities while SC scholarship will continue. There will be free health services for all in government hospitals, said Sidhu, adding that the spending on the health sector will be hiked. The party also promised Rs 5,000 for needy girls who pass class 5, Rs 10,000 for those who clear class 10, and Rs 20,000 and a computer for those who pass class 12.

The party also promised a hike in wages for MGNREGA workers from Rs 270 to Rs 350 and also an increase in man days from 100 to 150 days.

Sidhu also spoke about having an investment fund of Rs 1,000 core for startups and an interest-free loan of Rs 2 lakh for them.

He said cluster-based industries will be developed in the state.

Besides promising to end 'Inspector Raj', Sidhu said 170 government services will be made available online.

Flanked by Sidhu, CM Channi said if the party returns to power, they would run the government as a team. "We want to serve Punjab by taking everyone along with an honest intent. My party may have named me as the chief ministerial candidate, but it is the team work and in this, Navjot Singh Sidhu's role will have a key role. And the government will run according to the party," he said.

Channi said eradicating corruption, mafia raj and providing good governance will be the government's responsibility.

"We will provide a transparent, honest and stable government, and work as per people's aspirations," added Channi.

Channi also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of running its poll campaign on falsehood and lies.

He said AAP leaders first level false allegations and afterwards tender apology as he gave the example of Arvind Kejriwal apologising to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

He accused Kejriwal of trying to ''divide people on the basis of caste and religion''.

Channi alleged that Kejriwal was so "frustrated" that he was making false statements and alleged that he had raised the issue of insecurity of Hindus in Punjab to come to power.

"He (Kejriwal) says Hindus are unsafe in Punjab. How could Punjabis be unsafe? They have made many sacrifices for the country," said Channi.

Channi alleged that Kejriwal wanted to come to power at any cost.

"Punjab belongs to Punjabis," said Channi, adding that there was no casteism in the state.

"What AAP is doing is not in the interest of Punjab and they want to capture Punjab with the support of anti-national forces," he alleged. PTI CHS SUN VSD SRY

