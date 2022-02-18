Left Menu

DU to conduct admissions for PG, PhD programmes based on its entrance test results

Further details related to admission shall be released soon, the DU said in the notification.Earlier this month, the university had formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the CUCET.It was named as the NTA National Testing Agency Coordination Committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:01 IST
The Delhi University (DU) will conduct admissions for postgraduate and PhD programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on the basis of the DU Entrance Test (DUET) results in accordance with the previous practice, an official notification said on Friday.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of the university deciding to conduct undergraduate admissions on the basis of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) results.

''It is notified that admissions to postgraduate and PhD programmes for academic session 2022-23 of Delhi University shall be on the basis of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) as per past practice. Further details related to admission shall be released soon,'' the DU said in the notification.

Earlier this month, the university had formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the CUCET.

It was named as the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee. The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Till last year, the admissions were conducted in the university on the basis of cut-off marks for a majority of the undergraduate courses, while for the postgraduate courses, there were entrance exams.

