Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank proposal would shift $600 mln from Afghan trust - source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:31 IST
EXCLUSIVE-World Bank proposal would shift $600 mln from Afghan trust - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank's management has signed off on a proposal that would repurpose $600 million of the just over $1 billion in funds left in a frozen trust to benefit Afghan education, families and communities, a source familiar with the plan said.

The World Bank's board is due to discuss the proposal on March 1, with a final decision on disbursement of the funds left up to the donors of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022