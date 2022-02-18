Left Menu

Delhi L-G suggests Indraprastha University to seek course accreditation from foreign institutes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:47 IST
Delhi L-G suggests Indraprastha University to seek course accreditation from foreign institutes
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday suggested the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University seek accreditation of its courses from reputed foreign universities to enhance the employability of the students.

The LG chaired the 11th meeting of the Court of the university along with the vice-chancellor and other members of the body. ''Advised the University authorities to seek international accreditation of its courses from reputed institutions and universities abroad to enhance the employability options for the students and to capitalize our demographic dividend across the globe,'' he said in a tweet.

The Court considered and approved the Annual Report for the year 2020-21 and also deliberated upon the audit report of the CAG for the year 2018-19.

The LG complimented the management, faculty and students of the university on their achievements and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022