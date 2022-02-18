Left Menu

DU conducts Covid vaccination drive for students, teaching & non-teaching employees

19-02-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:54 IST
DU conducts Covid vaccination drive for students, teaching & non-teaching employees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi University is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students, officials said.

"All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses as well as students of Delhi University (DU) and its constituent colleges are requested to get vaccinated," said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.

While the vaccine doses can be received at the West Delhi Health Centre from Monday to Saturday, the vaccine will be available at North Campus centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4pm. PTI GJS SRY

