MP education dept official held taking Rs 15,000 bribe

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has caught an employee of the state school education department posted in neighboring Narsinghpur district while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, an official said. The accused, Hariom Pathak, who is blocking resource coordinator of the education department, was arrested on Friday for accepting the money, which he wanted for granting recognition to a private school, EOW superintendent of police Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI.

Pathak had demanded Rs 25,000 to give recognition to Atal Anjuman School run by complainant Mohammad Hussain Pathan, he said. The complainant had paid the first installment of Rs 10,000 earlier this week, while on Friday, he handed over the remaining amount to the accused when the latter was caught red-handed, Rajput said, adding that Pathak has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

