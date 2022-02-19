Left Menu

Gurugram sisters chosen as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' brand ambassadors

Ajit Kotia, the father of both, said it was a proud moment for family.They have made our dreams true and are a true example of the fact that girls are as accomplished as boys and need equal opportunities, their mother Nidhi Kotia told PTI.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-02-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 15:30 IST
Gurugram sisters chosen as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' brand ambassadors
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

International chess player woman FIDE master -- a high ranking chess title -- Tanishka Kotia and her sister Riddhika Kotia have been announced as brand ambassadors from Gurugram for the centre's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.

Tanishka is a student of SRCC, while her sister studies in Suncity School. Ajit Kotia, the father of both, said it was a proud moment for family.

''They have made our dreams true and are a true example of the fact that girls are as accomplished as boys and need equal opportunities," their mother Nidhi Kotia told PTI. Haryana State Chess Association Secretary Naresh Sharma congratulated both the sisters and wished them a bright future. Both the sisters thanked the administration for selecting them for the cause.

They said they will always be at the forefront of education, chess, as well as for doing work related to the uplifting society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022