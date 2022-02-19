Left Menu

Congress divided on hijab issue: K'taka Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:08 IST
Congress divided on hijab issue: K'taka Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is divided on the hijab (scarf) issue as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) D K Shivakumar is not backing the views of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on the row, State Revenue Minister R Ashok said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a meeting at the zilla panchayat hall here, Ashok said Shivakumar is not allowing Congress leaders to openly say that they are in favour of hijab while Siddaramaiah has a different stance.

Ashok was responding to the Congress's demand for the resignation of K S Eshwarappa for his remarks on saffron flag at the Red Fort.

The Congress is not prepared to raise the hijab issue in the Assembly for discussion and is deviating the attention to Eshwarappa's comment, Ashok alleged. The Minister wanted the Congress to come out clear on the issue to enable students to return to colleges. The row over the scarf-wearing is simmering in the State after the hijab-wearing girls led to boys wearing saffron shawls in a pre-university college after the latter said they would continue to wear shawls if the girls attend classes by donning the hijabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022