Ban orders around schools, colleges extended in Dakshina Kannada by one week

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:11 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges of the district till February 26.

The decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

