Left Menu

MP: Prez to inaugurate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' lecture-competition programme on Tue

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate through online mode on Tuesday the Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate, a nationwide week-long programme of competitions and lectures for school students and collegians.Kapil Deo Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati University here, on Saturday said the Union Ministry of Science and Technology has selected three institutions in Madhya Pradesh to organise this programme.The MP Council of Science and Technology MPCST will hold the event in Bhopal, Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur and the SGSITS College in Indore.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:22 IST
MP: Prez to inaugurate 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' lecture-competition programme on Tue
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate through online mode on Tuesday the 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate', a nationwide week-long programme of competitions and lectures for school students and collegians.

Kapil Deo Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati University here, on Saturday said the Union Ministry of Science and Technology has selected three institutions in Madhya Pradesh to organise this programme.

''The MP Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) will hold the event in Bhopal, Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur and the SGSITS College in Indore. Students from government and private institutions can take part, for which they have to register on the government website,'' Mishra said.

The 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' (science is revered all over) aims to attract students towards scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories, MPCST senior principal scientist Dr. PK Digghara told reporters. ''Each day of the programme is based on different themes. On February 23, it will be annals of history of Indian science, February 24 will be milestones of modern Indian science and technology, February 25 swadeshi paramparik inventions and innovations, February 26 science literature festival, while February 27 will have science and technology for next 25 years. The valedictory function will be on February 28,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022