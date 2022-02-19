Arunachal Guv recalls first Lt Guv KAA Raja's contributions during UT days

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd.) B D Mishra on Saturday recalled the contributions of KAA Raja, the first Lieutenant Governor of the former Union territory, in various fields, especially education.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to confer the highest state award 'Arunachal Ratna' posthumously on Raja for his immense contributions to the socio-economic and administrative development of the then Union territory. The award will be presented on the 36th statehood day on Sunday.

Raja's eldest daughter Vijayalaxmi, youngest Maragathavalli and several other relatives called on Mishra at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The governor, during the meeting, said that Raja had distinctively and distinguishably contributed to the growth and development of the Union territory of Arunachal Pradesh in the nascent stage. ''Due to his visionary guidance, the state has grown on the strong foundation laid by Raja, especially in the field of education,'' Mishra said.

The governor thanked Raja's family members for accepting the invitation to receive the 'Arunachal Ratna' award, an official communiqué said.

He said that the foundation of the Raj Bhavan was laid by Raja, and showed them the plaque.

Mishra, who had served in the Madras Regiment, said that Raja's brother Major General KAS Raja was one of the distinguished generals of the regiment and the governor had personally interacted with him.

Raja's eldest daughter-in-law Dr Lalitha Raja, eldest grandson Jai Venkatesh and granddaughter-in-law Krishna Priya were also present on the occasion.

Vijayalaxmi and Maragathavalli fondly and emotionally recalled their early days in the then Raj Nivas in Naharlagun as also their occasional visits to the present Raj Bhavan, then under construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)