Delhi govt hosts concert to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar

The 92-year-old melody queen died at a private hospital in Mumbai early this month.

The Delhi government hosted a tribute concert on Saturday to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar here. The 92-year-old melody queen died at a private hospital in Mumbai early this month.

The chief guest at the event was Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and was held at the Central Park in Connaught Place. Several classical artists performed at the event, paying tribute to the nightingale of India. It was also attended by Bollywood artists Shilpa Rao and Annu Kapoor.

''We have gathered here to pay tribute to the great personality Lata Mangeshkar. Sadly, Lata di is not among us. Her songs will remain immortal in the next 100 to 200 years,'' Sisodia said. The audience was left mesmerised by the beautiful renditions of Lata Mangeshkar songs by school children.

