Left Menu

Onus of eliminating discrimination on citizens: Delhi minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:49 IST
Onus of eliminating discrimination on citizens: Delhi minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam celebrated the birth anniversaries of social reformers Guru Ravidas and Gadge Maharaj on Saturday.

''Sant Ravidas had a dream that every person, irrespective of caste, should have the right to lead a dignified life. Both rich and the poor should get equal opportunities,'' Gautam said after he launched the programme by reciting a couplet of the 15th Century mystic poet and reformer.

Lavishing praise on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gautam said, “Now, the children of both rich and the poor in Delhi are getting an excellent education in government schools.” Speaking on abolishing caste-based oppression, the minister said the onus of creating a society free of discrimination is on every citizen. “Only then will our country will progress and will be called the golden bird again,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022