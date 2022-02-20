'Coordinate with the best', advises Raj governor to state varsities

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday called advised state varsities to coordinate with the best national and international institutions with regional needs in mind. He said universities should develop facilities in line with the highest standards of sports, and academic and research work.

Mishra was addressing online from Raj Bhavan here on Sunday on the occasion of convocation of Maharaja Ganga Singh University of Bikaner.

He said universities should also work expeditiously towards making their campus green and pollution-free. He also urged them to move towards self-reliance in the power sector by increasing the capacity of Green Solar Corridor in universities.

He said the varsities should set up a museum of regional history, civilisation, and culture on their campus.

Mishra said girls should get priority in education as well as opportunities to progress at all levels in life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)