PM to address plenary session on education, skill devpt on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the plenary session of a webinar by the education ministry on the implementation of the announcements made in the Union Budget, 2022, according to officials.The Ministry of Education is organising a webinar on the education and skill sector on February 21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the plenary session of a webinar by the education ministry on the implementation of the announcements made in the Union Budget, 2022, according to officials.

“The Ministry of Education is organising a webinar on the education and skill sector on February 21. The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts,” a senior official said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session. Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams,” the official added. The themes of the webinar are 'Digital University', 'The Digital Teacher', 'Widening Reach of One Class One Channel', 'India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design', 'Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage', 'Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City' and 'Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC'.

“In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of budget announcements, the Government of India is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors. The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementation of various issues under different sectors,” the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

