1000 teams to present ideas in second round of Business Blasters programme

The second round of Delhi government's Business Blasters programme will witness 1,000 shortlisted teams presenting their ideas in front of an expert panel comprising industrialists and members from universities of the national capital, an official statement said on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with officials on the programme's second round for which about 1,000 teams have been selected. On February 25 and 26, these teams will present their ideas at the centres established at 28 city government schools before a panel comprising industrialists, Education Department officials and members from universities of Delhi, the statement added.

The panel will review these ideas, assess them on set parameters and select them for the third phase of Business Blasters, it said.

The top 100 teams selected by the panel will attend an investors' expo organised by Delhi government where their ideas will be assessed by famous entrepreneurs and experts from universities, it added.

Investors will be able to invest in these ideas and members of the top 10 teams selected at the expo will get direct admission to BBA course in city government's universities.

Under the Business Blasters programme, over 3 lakh students of Delhi government schools formed over 51,000 teams and received seed money of Rs 60 crore. In the first phase of the programme, 1,000 teams were selected at school, zonal and district levels, with the help of experts. These teams are receiving regular guidance and mentorship from experts and industrialists, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)