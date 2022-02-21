Left Menu

Jindal Stainless enters into pact with Haryana technical education board to promote tech in steel

One compulsory module will be launched for fourth semester students of mechanical engineering of all government polytechnics in Haryana. This module will be part of the materials and metallurgy subject and will have 10 lectures.This will be institutionalised across all 25 polytechnic colleges in Haryana, benefitting more than 3,000 students every year.

Jindal Stainless on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE), Panchkula, to promote technical education in stainless steel technology and its applications.

For this, they have agreed to institutionalise stainless steel courses in all polytechnic colleges in Haryana.

''With the vision to empower India's youth by upskilling them, the Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE), Panchkula, signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Jindal Stainless today (Monday) with the joint objective to promote technical education in the field of stainless steel technology and applications,'' the company said in a statement.

As per the partnership, two modules on stainless steel will be launched. One compulsory module will be launched for fourth semester students of mechanical engineering of all government polytechnics in Haryana. This module will be part of the 'materials and metallurgy' subject and will have 10 lectures.

This will be institutionalised across all 25 polytechnic colleges in Haryana, benefitting more than 3,000 students every year. The courses are planned to be introduced from March 2022 onwards.

''This MoU will pave the way for a series of professional courses for students and equip them with technical exposure on stainless steel applications in the industry.

''We are thankful to the Haryana government for encouraging this partnership, and look forward to working with HSBTE and developing an ecosystem of practical knowledge, innovation and sustainability,'' Jindal Stainless Director Vijay Sharma said.

