PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:33 IST
Youth can pen their ideas in 'India@100', get mentorship of industry leaders
Read Write Productions has launched 'INDIA@100', a national-level writing contest, to make Indian citizens visualise and articulate their version of the country in 2047 as the nation is all set to celebrate its 75th year of independence on August 15 this year.

Read Write Productions is an initiative of the Chennai-based Prime5C, which is a mentee of Atal-Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator.

The national competition will culminate in the release of a publication tentatively titled INDIA@100 that would look at the country in 2047.

The opportunity is open for professionals, entrepreneurs, research scholars, professors, school teachers, journalists, college students -- effectively any Indian citizen.

The best entries will qualify for mentoring by industry leaders and experts on the topic. There will also be workshops to brush up on their writing. The publication will be released later this year as India celebrates its 75th Independence.

Those interested in taking part can visit www.readwriteindia.in for more details.

