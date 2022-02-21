India's one of its kind sports and innovative learning American joint venture school to open in Ghaziabad

American Eduglobal School, A Legacy of 250 Years Rutgers School, New Jersey, USA to open 14-acre campus at NH-24, Ghaziabad Hapur Road New Delhi (India), February 21: India will have one of its kind sports and innovative learning American school in Delhi-NCR, which will use practical teaching-learning methods using USA-based Rutgers School’s 250 years experience. Shikhadeep Educational Trust has signed an agreement with Edovu Ventures, India’s leading education service provider, to open a 14-acre AMERICAN EDUGLOBAL SCHOOL, A LEGACY OF 250 YEARSRUTGERS SCHOOL, NEW JERSEY USA near Pilkhuwa toll at NH-24 in Delhi-NCR’s Ghaziabad. To increase its footprint in the country, American EduglobalSchool will have a presence across India from the subsequent academic sessions as many schools are in the pipeline. According to the partnership, the school will replicate Rutgers’ curriculum for teaching and other activities and fulfil the Indian government’s dream of creating sports universities & school facilities across India. The school will also have integrated teaching, taking care of parameters like academics, Inter and Intra activities, association with schools around the world and live skills. It will also be bringing India’s first two labs concept, “IDEAS” & “STEAM”, and focused labs for Robotics, Coding & Augmented Reality. For the overall development of the students, the school will teach as per the CBSE and international curriculum and will have features like a half Olympic size swimming pool, golf driving range, Horse Riding, Football, Cricket, Rugby, Badminton, Hockey, Horse Polo, indoor and outdoor top sports academy, and state of the art technology and Makerspace labs. Also, the school will be designed by leading architect Mr Sandeep Tomer on behalf of the Ondesign architect. Mr Anil Kumar Singhal, Chairman, Shikhadeep Educational Trust, said, ''We are highly influenced by the legacy that Rutgers School reflects worldwide. We are looking forward to starting a new chapter in India. This opportunity would felicitate students to achieve their endeavours outside the traditional teaching frame.'' Commenting on the development, Mr P. K Samal, Managing Director, Edovu Ventures, said, “Edovu Ventures is the first educational service provider who works in providing customized US teaching-learning methodology for India and Asia from cradle to adulthood. The development of this 14-acre campus in Ghaziabad will be one of a kind in providing overall holistic education to its students. It will not only encourage students to look at the practical side of what’s being taught in class but also motivate them to participate and discover new sports”. The agreement was signed among Mr VineetSinghal, Vice-Chairman, Shikadeep Educational Trust& a young enthusiastic serial entrepreneur, Mr P.K Samal, Managing Director Edovu Ventures, and Mr VaibhavShastri, COO, Edovu Ventures and Grandson of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Mr Anil Mann, who was spearheading the agreement, was also present on occasion with Mr Vibhu Bansal, Trustee, a renowned social worker for a decade, Mr Rambir Singh Tomar; Mr Anand Khanna, Director – Business Development, and Mr Vikas Kumar – Executive Director.

