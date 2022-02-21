Left Menu

Indian squad for tri-series for blind announced

Cricket Association for the Blind in India CABI has picked a 17-member squad for the upcoming triangular T20 Series, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, to be played in the UAE from March 12 to 19.The tri-series will have a total of six league games.The matches will be played at Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah.

The matches will be played at Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah. The Indian team will also undergo a 10-day coaching camp at Bengaluru from March 1. India Squad: B1 Category Kalpesh Nimbadkar (Gujarat), Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Sujith Munda (Jharkhand), Basappa Waddagol (Karnataka), Prem Kumar (Andhra Pradesh), Praveen Kumar Sharma(Haryana) B2 Category: D Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), A Maneesh(Kerala), Irfan Diwan(Delhi), Nakul Badanayaka (Odisha), Lokesha (Karnataka) B3 Category: Deepak Malik (Haryana), Prakasha Jayaramaiah (Karnataka), Sunil Ramesh (Karnataka), Durga Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Chandan (Uttar Pradesh), Rambir (Haryana).

