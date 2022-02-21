Left Menu

Private schools in Delhi release second list for admission to entry-level classes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:55 IST
Private schools in Delhi release second list for admission to entry-level classes
Private schools in Delhi on Monday released the second list for admission to entry-level classes -- nursery, KG and class-1.

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,800 schools in the national capital began on December 15 last year, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months.

The schools had put out their first list on February 4 using the point-based criteria announced by them earlier.

''The students who have been shortlisted in the second list have to take admission between February 22 to 28,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

“All private unaided recognised schools were directed that they shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent,'' he said.

The official said, ''The subsequent list for admission, if any, will be released on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.'' The DoE has also directed that the number of seats at the entry-level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years -- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to norms, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and class-l level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability.

A monitoring committee has been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned regarding the admission process.

The deputy director has been asked to ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and its points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

