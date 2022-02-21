Left Menu

Himachal CM to be discharged from AIIMS on Tuesday

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:17 IST
Himachal CM to be discharged from AIIMS on Tuesday
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be discharged on Tuesday from AIIMS in Delhi where he had been admitted for a routine check-up after pain in the chest, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur will be discharged a day before the budget session of the state assembly begins on February 23. The session will continue till March 15 and the budget will be presented on March 4.

The chief minister’s health parameters have been found as normal, the spokesperson said.

Thakur will reach Shimla on Tuesday through a helicopter at around 3.35 pm from Chandigarh, where he is likely to arrive in a fixed-wing aircraft of the Haryana government from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Thakur was admitted to AIIMS on February 18 for a routine checkup on the advise of doctors, the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, he had visited Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital here for a routine check-up, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj had said.

His report had been found to be normal during his examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

