ABVP takes out march to demand justice for Lavanya

RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday took out a march in the North Campus of the Delhi University, demanding justice for Lavanya, a class 12 student from Thanjavur, who died by suicide allegedly after forced conversion.

The students' outfit has been holding demonstrations since January demanding justice for the 17-year-old. ''The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday took out a Nyay March in the North Campus of Delhi University to get justice for Lavanya,'' it said in a statement. ''We have been continuously protesting since January 19 against the Tamil Nadu government for its attitude in the matter of suicide of 17-year-old Lavanya who was under pressure to convert to Christianity,'' it read.

The outfit accused the Tamil Nadu government of suppressing voices that demand justice for Lavanya, a student at the Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity, following which she consumed poison and died on January 19.

''It is very well known that we have been protesting continuously for the last several days to get Lavanya justice. The biased attitude of the Tamil Nadu government has disappointed girl students of the country...,'' said ABVP's national media convener and Delhi state secretary Sidharth Yadav.

