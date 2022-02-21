Left Menu

No board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:53 IST
No board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year: Khattar
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There will be no board examinations for Classes 5 and 8 this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday, amidst strong reservations by the CBSE and CISCE against the state government's proposal.

The government, however, said it's decision came after parents associations and some private schools met him and urged the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to defer the exam citing that studies had been affected due to COVID-19.

Due to this, the board has decided not to conduct these examinations through BSEH for one year. Now, these examinations will be conducted at the school level itself, Khattar said in an official statement.

Several private schools, mostly affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE), had opposed the BSEH holding exams for Class 8 students in general.

Earlier, Haryana's State Council of Educational Research and Training, an academic authority, had said that students of government and recognised private schools in Haryana need to pass the Class 8 annual examination for admission to Class 9 and the council had authorised BSEH to conduct the exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022