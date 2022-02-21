Left Menu

Seers seek rebuilding of temples 'destroyed by invaders', ban on religious conversions

According to statement issued here, Parishad president Mahant Balak Das proposed that the temples destroyed by invaders should be rebuilt and religious conversions be stopped. Vedic mathematics should be taught as a compulsory subject, he proposed.The Dharma Parishad unanimously passed all resolutions, the statement said.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:14 IST
Seers seek rebuilding of temples 'destroyed by invaders', ban on religious conversions
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A gathering of seers here demanded a ban on religious conversions and the reconstruction of the temples ''destroyed by invaders''. The demands were made at the Kashi Dharma Parishad, which was attended by RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday. The event was organised by the Patalpuri Sanatan Dharma Raksha Parishad and the Vishal Bharat Sansthan. According to statement issued here, Parishad president Mahant Balak Das proposed that the temples ''destroyed by invaders should be rebuilt'' and religious conversions be stopped. Mahant Balak Das also proposed that Vedic education be made compulsory in schools and universities. Vedic mathematics should be taught as a compulsory subject, he proposed.

The Dharma Parishad unanimously passed all resolutions, the statement said. Indresh Kumar, a member of the All-India Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said, ''We are all fortunate to see the construction of a temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022