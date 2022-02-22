1700 delegates to attend 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' event at JU from Tuesday

The Jammu University has registered 1,700 delegates for a week-long event, 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate', which begins from Tuesday, and will display India's scientific heritage and prowess, officials said.

''It is a matter of great honour for the university of Jammu that it has been chosen as the nodal institution of the Jammu province for organising the 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate - festival of scope for all' under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' said Vice-Chancellor Manoj K Dhar said.

He told reporters that the festival is being celebrated at 75 locations of the country, with the main programme in Delhi.

Science and technology organisations of the country are committed to ensure that the benefits of science and technology, and innovations reach the masses and help the society in circumventing various problems, he said. ''Over 1700 delegates have already been registered on the university portal for this week-long event and a sizable number of students have also given their preference for participation in theme-based competitions as identified by the Vigyan Prasar,'' Dhar said.

In that direction, Vigyan Prasar, Ministry of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor is organising a week-long pan- India programme called Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate.

Citing the Covid pandemic and vaccines, Dhar said that ''we (India) were able to produce vaccines in the shortest possible time." "It is also the event to chalk out the future course of action with regard to scientific research and highlight the targets which India is setting for itself for the next 25 years,'' he said. The four major themes of the event are: Milestones of Modern Indian Science and Technology, Swadeshi Paramparik Inventions and Innovations, Science and Technology for next 25 years and Competitions for all (under SCoPE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)