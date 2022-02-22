MP CM declares Jain pilgrimage centre as 'holy area'; to ban meat, liquor sale there

Left Menu

With the inspiration of Jain monk Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, I am declaring Kundalpur and Bandakpur both in Damoh district as Pavitra Kshetra holy areas, where meat and liquor will be completely banned, Chouhan said addressing a gathering.Bandakpur town is famous for a Lord Shiva temple.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared two towns, including Jain pilgrimage centre Kundalpur, as ''holy areas'' and said the sale of meat and liquor will be banned there. Chouhan made the announcement on Monday while participating in Panchkalyanak Maha Mahotsav of the Jain community in Kundalpur, located 285 km from the state capital Bhopal. "With the inspiration of (Jain monk) Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, I am declaring Kundalpur and Bandakpur (both in Damoh district) as 'Pavitra Kshetra' (holy areas), where meat and liquor will be completely banned," Chouhan said addressing a gathering.

Bandakpur town is famous for a Lord Shiva temple. Chouhan said as per the wish expressed by Vidyasagar Maharaj, the state government will start medical and engineering course studies in Hindi within a year. He also appealed to citizens to come forward for the work of cow protection and to plant trees for a better environment.

Earlier this month, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang had said the state government will start the MBBS course in Hindi in Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College from next academic session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

