NMIMS to hold Virtual Career Fair 'Mastermind 2022' on 25 & 26 February

Aims to enable students from both small and large towns to choose the right career and prepare for the new world order.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is conducting Mastermind 2022 - India's biggest virtual Career Fair on 25th & 26th February 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Subject matter experts from 16 schools and 8 NMIMS campuses will be guiding students of Std. XI and XII to select the right career path and share information about the numerous undergraduate programs offered by NMIMS.

The virtual fair is designed to create an immersive online experience where students and parents can get details of all the programs NMIMS offers, campus tours, webinars, and download brochures. Participants can visit virtual rooms and interact with subject matter experts to discuss, decide and shape their future. A unique wall of fame will host alumni details to give a glimpse of the students from NMIMS who are well placed in the corporate world.

Students will receive detailed information about the different streams like Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, Interior Environment & Design, Architecture, Commerce, Management, Branding & Advertising, Economics, Liberal Arts, Music, Hospitality, Law and Design (Humanising Technology).

One can register at https://mastermind.nmims.edu/. An early registration will help students & parents plan their questions and get the required information from the subject matter experts.

Mastermind 2022 is also an excellent opportunity for School Counsellors & Principals of schools offering CBSE, State Board, I.B. Diploma & Cambridge Board to stay updated with the latest trends. The new economy requires skill sets that are relevant for tomorrow. New age learning methodologies will also be detailed to the students in this fair.

About SVKM's NMIMS University Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17000 full time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post- doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

