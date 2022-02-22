Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for Rs 450 cr, 100-seat, 500-bed medical college-hospital in Alibag

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:12 IST
Foundation stone laid for Rs 450 cr, 100-seat, 500-bed medical college-hospital in Alibag
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a medical college-cum-hospital in Alibag in Raigad district in an online function.

The 100-seat college and 500-bed hospital is coming up at a cost of Rs 450 crore in Usar village, some eight kilometres from here, officials said.

The medical college with 76 students is already functioning since this year from a temporary campus on a plot belonging to RCF, they added.

While Thackeray announced the setting up of a Trauma Care Centre in Wadkhal here and said his government was committed to improving the state's health infrastructure, NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed the event and said the medical college-cum-hospital will help people of the region on a mass scale.

Others who addressed the gathering were state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, who sought a nursing college in the region, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, who said the government planned to set up a medical college in every district.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the state did not have enough doctors for its population size, and medical colleges will play a big role in reducing the gap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022