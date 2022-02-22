5 Jharkhand girls rescued from Delhi

Five girls, who were allegedly trafficked from Jharkhand’s Gumla district, were rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Tuesday.

On February 9, Integrated Resource-cum-Rehabilitation Centre (IRRC) received a tip-off on its toll-free number that girls from Jharkhand were being trafficked and brought to Delhi, it said.

The IRRC immediately informed Uttam Nagar police station, Delhi, about it. The location of the girls was traced after a three-hour effort and a raid was conducted at a rented house where they were found along with an alleged human trafficker, the release said.

The girls were presented before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after their medical examination.

The girls are being brought back from Delhi to Ranchi, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)