Left Menu

5 Jharkhand girls rescued from Delhi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:59 IST
5 Jharkhand girls rescued from Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Five girls, who were allegedly trafficked from Jharkhand’s Gumla district, were rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Tuesday.

On February 9, Integrated Resource-cum-Rehabilitation Centre (IRRC) received a tip-off on its toll-free number that girls from Jharkhand were being trafficked and brought to Delhi, it said.

The IRRC immediately informed Uttam Nagar police station, Delhi, about it. The location of the girls was traced after a three-hour effort and a raid was conducted at a rented house where they were found along with an alleged human trafficker, the release said.

The girls were presented before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after their medical examination.

The girls are being brought back from Delhi to Ranchi, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022