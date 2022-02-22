Left Menu

MP: Two medical students caught copying by placing Bluetooth microphones in ears

A flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya DAVV on Monday caught the duo while they were appearing in the last year examination of the MBBS course at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial MGM Medical College, he said.One of the students had hidden a small device with SIM in his vest, which was being used as a mobile phone.

MP: Two medical students caught copying by placing Bluetooth microphones in ears
Two medical students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were caught copying with the help of modern Bluetooth devices placed deftly in the ears and fixed to the vest, an official said on Tuesday. A flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday caught the duo while they were appearing in the last year examination of the MBBS course at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, he said.

''One of the students had hidden a small device with SIM in his vest, which was being used as a mobile phone. Another student was found with a normal mobile on which phone calls were being made during the examination," the official said.

Both of them had placed Bluetooth-powered microphones in their ears for copying in such a way that no one would notice or be able to see them, he said.

DAVV Vice Chancellor Renu Jain said, ''We think these microphones were surgically fitted in the ears of both the students. Cases have been prepared against both the students. A committee of DAVV will take a decision in this regard.'' MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said the college management has shared all the information with DAVV, which will take suitable action in this regard.

