SAAF & National Cross Country Athletics Championship to be held in Kohima on Mar 26

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 11:57 IST
SAAF & National Cross Country Athletics Championship to be held in Kohima on Mar 26
The 2nd South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF) Cross-Country championship and the 56th National Cross Country Athletics Championship will be held in Kohima on March 26, a top official of the Nagaland Athletic Association (NAA) said.

NAA president Abu Metha said on Tuesday the tournament was initially scheduled to be held on January 15 but the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) postponed it due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. He said SAAF and AFI have come up with a new date of March 26 in consultation with the Government of Nagaland following the easing of the pandemic situation in the state.

The tournament will be the first-ever international athletics event in Nagaland.

The championships will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima and more than 600 athletes will participate in the event from all the AFI affiliated states and union territories of the country and also South Asian countries, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

