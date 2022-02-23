JAIN Group Unveils Knowledgeum Academy to Offer the Globally-recognized International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) in Bengaluru

Aims to provide an experiential and highly engaging learning programme to the Grade 11 and 12 students to produce the next generation of innovators and leaders Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) On a mission to reimagine educational excellence and nurture inherent talent, Bangalore-based JAIN Group, a renowned educational brand having three decades of experience has launched a new educational initiative, Knowledgeum Academy. Knowledgeum Academy is an authorized IB World School from The International Baccalaureate in Geneva, Switzerland. The Academy delivers a holistic and engaging curriculum that is highly rigorous, learner-centric and reflective to Grade 11 & 12 students. In India, the IB Diploma Programme is officially recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as equivalent to the Senior Secondary School plus Two (10+2) Class, which is the eligibility condition for undergraduate admissions in India and abroad. IBDP education is already recognized to produce critical thinkers who can live, work, and make a difference anywhere globally. It enables the students to direct their learning in their own way that traditional education systems do not allow. The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) at Knowledgeum Academy provides the highest standards of pedagogy and education to students, developing them into inquisitive, resourceful, confident, and caring young universally-minded learners. Following a unique education model, with small batches particularly designed to allow more individual and tailored attention to students’ needs and aspirations, it empowers the students through practical knowledge and future-ready skills. Located in the heart of Bengaluru - Jayanagar, Knowledgeum Academy is easily accessible from any part of the city. Its curriculum is available at a competitive cost making it affordable for many students. What is more, it also comes with a university preparation programme with a dedicated career advisory team that guides students to pursue undergraduate courses including SAT, IELTS, TOEFL coaching. The institute also has academic facilities such as innovative smart classrooms, science laboratories, computer lab, learning resource centre, Language and AV room, and a sports area. The academy leverages technology for deep thinking and profound interactions that support independent and peer-to-peer learning. Commenting on the launch, Dr.Chenraj Roychand, Founder - JAIN Group and Knowledgeum Academy said, “We firmly believe in building institutions of excellence that provide current, market-driven, globally-relevant education anchored in universal human values, and generate intellectual capital for the benefit of the nation. Knowledgeum Academy will ensure that students of today get the right exposure with tech-driven facilities, world-class curriculum, and renowned mentors.” Ms. Aparna Prasad, Founder of Knowledgeum Academy added, “Our sole vision and mission is to train young minds with enthusiasm to create competent and qualified learners adept at engaging and solving local and global issues. Knowledgeum Academy is our first step to equip students with experiential learning to pursue a rewarding career worldwide. IB's transdisciplinary framework emphasizes the learners’ complete development and prepares them for academic, professional, and societal impact. As new global challenges emerge due to the world's unprecedented rate of change, an IB education curriculum becomes more relevant and vital than ever.” Knowledgeum Academy has highly selective admissions practice and invites applications from motivated individuals with demonstrable skills. Candidates can register their interest online, after which, the Academy will guide them further through the admissions practice.

To know more, log on to www.knowledgeumacademy.in.

