Mobile expo on freedom fighter arrives in Coimbatore
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A mobile exposition depicting the life-history of freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu - V O Chidambaram Pillai, also known as VOC - arrived here on Wednesday.
The expo would move to schools in the district for two days to create awareness on VOC, popularly known as ''kappalottiya Tamizhan'' (Tamil helmsman), among the students and the younger generation.
The show exhibits, among others, a bust of the freedom fighter, photographs of his strife for the freedom of the country.
