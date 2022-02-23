Left Menu

Docs of few Delhi govt hospitals marked absent during stir against NEET-PG counselling delay:FORDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:32 IST
Docs of few Delhi govt hospitals marked absent during stir against NEET-PG counselling delay:FORDA
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association has written to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, saying resident doctors of some Delhi government hospitals were marked absent and their salaries deducted during the agitation against the delay in NEET-PG counselling 2021.

The resident doctors' forum requested Jain to initiate necessary measures to address the issue.

''Due to non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors owing to multiple delays and postponement of NEET-PG counselling 2021, the existing batches of resident doctors in healthcare institutions were overworked and exhausted physically as well as mentally which ultimately led to the agitation to expedite NEET-PG counselling 2021 from November 27,'' the letter read.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also supported the agitation, which aimed at rejuvenating the healthcare sector of the nation suffering from shortage of workforce of resident doctors, it said.

FORDA said the agitation was called off on December 31 following a meeting with the Union health minister, who assured to expedite the counselling and subsequent admission process and promised that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by hospital authorities against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation.

''However, it is extremely unfortunate that resident doctors of certain Delhi government hospitals, notably UCMS and GTB Hospital, have been marked absent for the aforementioned period of agitation and their salaries/stipends have been deducted,'' the doctors' body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

