Left Menu

HC dismisses PIL seeking NCERT pattern of education

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:01 IST
HC dismisses PIL seeking NCERT pattern of education
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL plea for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) pattern of education for State Board schools also.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy rejected the plea, while dismissing a writ petition from J A Joseph, who claimed himself as the founder-president of J J Party, not yet registered by the Election Commission of India.

He prayed for a direction to the State educational authorities to adopt the NCERT syllabus from elementary to higher secondary in all government and government aided schools to enhance the education to meet all central and other state governments entrance, qualifying and employment exams, based on his representations.

He contended that the existing Samacheer Kalvi system did not help students clear competitive examinations such as the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Dismissing the petition in limine (at the admission stage itself), the bench said that it was a policy decision to be taken by the Tamil Nadu government. It was the government and not the court, to decide the right kind of school syllabus. The petitioner, who claimed himself as the president of a yet-to-be registered political party, had not cited any provision of law which mandated that State governments follow only the NCERT syllabus, the bench added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022