Will extend full support to MEA in bringing back students from AP, says CM

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it would extend all support to the Centre to repatriate students hailing from the state now stranded in strife-torn Ukraine.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said several students from AP, studying in various colleges in Ukraine, sought the state government's assistance to return home safely.

"We are in continuous contact with the students and providing necessary support and assistance. Our officials have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy (of India in Ukraine) on the evolving situation," the Chief Minister said.

"Our government will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating AP students from Ukraine. I request the MEA officials concerned to reach out to the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi or my office here for any assistance and support required," he told the Union Minister.

Government sources, meanwhile, said they were still working out the exact number of AP students currently in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)