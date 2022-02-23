Left Menu

Will extend full support to MEA in bringing back students from AP, says CM

Our officials have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Ukraine on the evolving situation, the Chief Minister said.Our government will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating AP students from Ukraine.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:04 IST
Will extend full support to MEA in bringing back students from AP, says CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday said it would extend all support to the Centre to repatriate students hailing from the state now stranded in strife-torn Ukraine.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said several students from AP, studying in various colleges in Ukraine, sought the state government's assistance to return home safely.

"We are in continuous contact with the students and providing necessary support and assistance. Our officials have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy (of India in Ukraine) on the evolving situation," the Chief Minister said.

"Our government will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating AP students from Ukraine. I request the MEA officials concerned to reach out to the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan in New Delhi or my office here for any assistance and support required," he told the Union Minister.

Government sources, meanwhile, said they were still working out the exact number of AP students currently in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022