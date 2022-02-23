Left Menu

Delhi's child protection, correctional homes to be made world-class like govt schools: Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said all child protection and correctional homes in the national capital will be made world-class like government schools in the city.

The minister conducted a surprise inspection of government child protection and correctional homes and asked officials to interact with the children there regularly.

''This will help establish a direct communication channel with the children and raise their self-confidence. It will also ensure that all the problems regarding maintenance and facilities are resolved quickly,'' a statement quoted Gautam as saying.

''Our aim is that all ashrams of the Delhi government become world-class like government schools in the capital and that the entire country adopts it as a model,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

