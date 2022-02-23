Healthy lifestyle, dietary habits crucial to control burden of cancer on society: Leading biologist

Healthy life style and dietary habits are very crucial to control and reduce the burden of cancer on society, according to leading cancer biologist Rana P Singh.

Singh made the comments during a two-day symposium organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on recent trends in cancer prevention and interception.

Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Professor Santishree Pandit, highlighted the need for multi-disciplinary research to contribute to the growing knowledge of cancer prevention and therapy. She also stressed an in-depth exploration of traditional medicine including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy in the field of cancer research.

Rajesh Agarwal, Interim Chair, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceuticals Sciences, University of Colorado Denver, USA called for the attention to plant flavonoids, such as silibinin which has shown strong growth inhibitory effects on skin cancer, with strong translational potential for human skin cancer chemoprevention. The symposium was also supported by the government's Department of Science and Technology.

