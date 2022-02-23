J-K LG Manoj Sinha lays foundation stones of health infrastructure projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stones of various health infrastructure projects here and said the new facilities across the Union Territory will promote social equality.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the projects, including two paediatric centres of excellence, 28 maternal ICUs (with 10-20 beds), 20 paediatric hybrid ICUs (with 12 beds) and 15 paediatric wards (with 20-30 beds) in seven government medical colleges across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir was held at the SMGS Hospital here, officials said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu was also signed on the occasion, they said.

''Laid foundation stone for various state-of-the-art health infrastructure projects at GMCs, DHs (district hospitals), CHCs (Community Health Centres) & PHCs (Public Health Centres) across the UT. The augmented facilities will contribute towards the further strengthening of the healthcare system,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

On the signing of the agreement between Tata Memorial Hospital and GMC, Jammu, he said, ''MoU with Tata Memorial Hospital for academic and technical collaboration would help in developing ultra-modern tertiary cancer care facilities and (providing) technical expertise to faculty, paramedical staff and integration of state cancer institute into national cancer grid, Tata Memorial Centre.'' Sinha said his administration is committed to the goal of health for all and determined to ensure that the ''new health facilities in various districts promote social equality and its benefits reach our brothers and sisters living in far-flung areas.'' The Lt Governor also launched a social security scheme for employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) and also handed over ex-gratia cheques of Rs 10 lakhs each to the Next of Kins of the deceased employees of NHM.

Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the healthcare infrastructure has changed dramatically since 2014. Earlier, a privileged few were enjoying medical care facilities in big cities and abroad while the majority of the population did not have access even to ordinary health care facilities, he said, adding with the commitment to public health, "we ensured high-quality healthcare for all." Before 2019, there were only 129 health and wellness centers across Jammu and Kashmir. However, 1,275 new health and wellness centers have been set up in past two years, the Lt Governor said.

"We are devoting greater attention to medical education and 1897 medical education seats have been increased in the last two years," the Lt Governor said.

To effectively confront the challenges of human resources in the health sector, his administration is also setting up 10 new nursing colleges which will go a long way in overcoming the shortage of nurses.

Additional AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers are being set up to meet the increasing demand for Ayurvedic and other Indian system of medicine facilities in rural and urban areas, he said.

"We are moving ahead to provide facility for online appointments and digitization of medical records of the patients," he added.

The Lt Governor paid his heartfelt tributes to all health workers who sacrificed their lives while selflessly serving others. "We stand with their families. Request has been made to the Central Government regarding the compensation to the remaining families of NHM employees," he said.

The Lt Governor urged the medical fraternity to complement government's efforts to make J&K 'Nasha-Mukt', and also raise awareness about healthy lifestyle.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor announced NHM Employees Welfare Fund and also launched Stimulated Health Information Facilitation Assistant, a WhatsApp based integrated technology extension to 104 centralized health helpline, and Asha Gullak App for tracking and monitoring of ASHA payments and performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)